East Kelowna shooting death deemed homicide

Deceased has now been identified as 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson of Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are now calling the shooting death of a man on Sunday, Aug. 30, a homicide.

A man arrived at Kelowna General Hospital with a body in his vehicle around noon on Sunday, prompting heavy police response to the area. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The deceased has now been identified as 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson, of Kelowna. The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has now taken conduct of the investigation and is releasing Patterson’s identity in hopes it will result in new leads.

The RCMP’s initial investigation determined that the incident had happened while the two men were driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna. Investigators believe the shooter fled the area in a light-coloured vehicle.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, officers were still in the McCulloch Road area speaking to residents and witnesses but have yet to locate evidence to support that the incident happened in this area.

“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”

The RCMP has confirmed the incident is not related to last week’s targeted shooting at the Ramada.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Upper Mission, Ramada shootings unrelated to recent gun death in Kelowna

READ MORE: One dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

Homicide

