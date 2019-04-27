Earth Strike Vernon protest on the steps of Vernon court house. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

About 100 protesters took to the steps of the Vernon court house Saturday to show their support for climate action.

Related: Vernon students protest, call for climate action

The demonstration on April 27 is the second protest Earth Strike Vernon has organized, with the first protest in February 2019.

“We have seen a very large increase in numbers, especially considering last protest we had 32 people and now we’ve had over 100 today,” said Grade 10 student Kieran Grandbois, 16, who is the spokesperson and organizer for the movement’s local chapter.

He said the group is calling for action from the government to hold corporations accountable for significant contributions to climate change.

“We want a future,” said Leif Lafrance, co-organizer of the event. “We want corporations to know that we aren’t willing to give up that future. We have 12 years left according to the U.N. before the effects of climate change become irreversible.”

This is one of several protests put on as part of the global Earth Strike movement, which began in November 2018. Since its conception, the movement has spread to over 60 countries. Demonstrators have said they want climate change to be recognized as a crisis and, according to their website, are “demanding immediate climate action from governments and corporations worldwide.”

“We always knew that climate change was an issue, and then we read about the hard facts and statistics behind it, that 71 per cent of emissions on our planet are being produced by just 100 industrial polluters,” said Grandbois at the protest in February.

He referenced a 2017 study by The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a non-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system that aims to make environmental reporting and risk management a business norm and drive disclosure, insight and action towards sustainability. CDP’s Carbon Majors Report “compiled [statistics] from a database of publicly available emissions figures, intended to highlight the role companies and their investors could play in tackling climate change.”

“The earth is dying — actually it’s being killed — and it’s our duty as citizens of our planet, to fight for it because what we stand for is what we stand on, and frankly, the time is long overdue to take action,” Grandbois said Saturday.

“We feel that its necessary now that we all speak up. If we don’t raise our voices then nothing is going to change. Corporations listen only to the bottom line and the majority of them do and we need to have those motives change. We need to see an increase in social mind and thought for the betterment of everyone and not for the betterment of someone’s profit.”

 

Earth Strike Vernon protest on the steps of Vernon court house. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Earth Strike Vernon protest on the steps of Vernon court house. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Okanagan Indian Band receive dividend cheque

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP investigating suspicious, unknown driver asking student to get in vehichle

A student waiting for school bus knew better when asked if they needed a ride to school

Peachland hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker

A hero lives in our midst

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

Environement Canada forcasts a glum, cloudy Saturday with showers possibility

Rural Dividend Grants given to South Okanagan initiatives

Funding for projects in the region comes to $271,544

Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

The Sun Devils are back in the diamond for 4-games series at Edith Park starting Saturday

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Okanagan Indian Band receive dividend cheque

“This program actually recognizes the contributions rural communities have made to B.C.’s economy and the unique challenges they face to diversify your natural resources.”

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

Winter weather causes accidents on Coquihalla Highway

Slippery and wet conditions causing a number of car accidents

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Most Read