Penticton Fire Department. (File)

Penticton Fire Department. (File)

Early morning Penticton car fire under investigation

The car was unattended when firefighters arrived on scene

A vehicle fire in the early hours of July 27 in Penticton is currently under investigation.

The car had been parked in the 1400 block of Government Street and was unattended when the fire started.

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the call at 4:55 a.m., extinguishing the blaze before it could spread.

Other nearby cars suffered damage from exposure to the fire.

The fire was located in the vehicles storage area, according to city spokesperson Shane Mills.

No one was injured and the fire is currently under investigation.

READ ALSO: Driver escapes after car catches fire in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pat Carney, former MP, senator, remembered as kind, ‘wise leader’
Next story
Rain allows ‘slight reset’ in B.C. wildfire fight but concerns persist: Ma

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP has responded to the annual Statistics Canada crime report. (Black Press File photo)
Kelowna area ranked 2nd in Canada for total crime

Planned water outages are scheduled for July 28 and 31 in Lake Country. (contributed)
Water outages planned in Lake Country’s Okanagan Centre

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton may be in possession of a second vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, with right-hand drive, as the Amber Alert for Joshuah (10) and Aurora Bolton (8) enters day nine. (Surrey RCMP)
Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton might have access to additional vehicle

The Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup champions for the first time in 2000 and third time in franchise history. (Canadian Junior Football League/Facebook)
Okanagan Sun set to open schedule after historic 2022 season