Early morning house fire sends one to Vernon hospital

All occupants of a Vernon house escaped after a fire was sparked at their home overnight.

Heavy smoke was coming from the front of the single-storey home when firefighters arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at the house in the 3600-block of 25th Avenue.

“Crews advanced on the fire and quickly contained it to the front portion of the house,” deputy chief Alan Hofsink said. “The house sustained significant smoke and fire damage. When crews arrived, all occupants of the home were already outside and one person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and undetermined injuries.”

Once the fire was contained, crews confirmed there was no extension to other parts of the structure, nor adjacent properties.

Residents of the home will be displaced for a period of time and have been offered assistance through the Emergency Support Services program.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC also attended the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

fire