Early morning house fire sends four people to Kelowna hospital

Four people were taken to Kelowna General Hospital after a house fire just a few blocks from the hospital on Jan. 30.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street, between Glenwood and Rose avenues, around 4:15 a.m.

The home suffered major damage, and two other structures were also damaged.

The four individuals were treated for smoke inhalation. Three cats from the home were taken to a veterinarian for treatment as well.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

