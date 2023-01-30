Early morning house fire sends four people to Kelowna hospital

Four people were taken to Kelowna General Hospital after a house fire just a few blocks from the hospital on Jan. 30.
Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Woodlawn Street, between Glenwood and Rose avenues, around 4:15 a.m.
The home suffered major damage, and two other structures were also damaged.
The four individuals were treated for smoke inhalation. Three cats from the home were taken to a veterinarian for treatment as well.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.