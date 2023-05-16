An early morning fire was found in Lake Country on McCarthy Road, close to Beaver Lake Road. (Kane Brown/Facebook)

Early morning fire doused in Lake Country

The blaze was found around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 16

A small fire was found in Lake Country early Tuesday morning.

It was discovered on McCarthy Road, close to the Beaver Lake Road intersection at around 1 a.m. A Facebook comments states a small boom was heard from the blaze.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

Capital News has reached out to the fire department. More to come.

Early morning fire doused in Lake Country