Early morning fire destroys home in Kelowna

Eighteen firefighters responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A two-storey house fire in Kelowna kept firefighters busy early Monday morning.

According of officials, the firefighters responded to the house fire in the 900 block of Barnaby Road around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames.

“It was deemed a defensive fire and multiple water streams were deployed from the exterior to extinguish fire,” wrote Tom Wilson, a communications manager with the city.

Four fire engines, a rescue truck and 18 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Nobody was home during the fire, which was undergoing extensive renovations.

