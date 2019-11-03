Early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who left the scene after the accident.

Two people are dead following an early-morning car crash in downtown Kamloops.

According to the Kamloops RCMP, officers were called to the collision at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. The accident involved a car with four occupants and a pick-up truck. By the time police could reach the scene two occupants of the car were already deceased and the driver of the pick-up truck had fled the scene.

The other two people in the car were taken to hospital, one was in life-threatening condition and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening.

As the RCMP investigation is ongoing, Kamloops’ 1 Avenue will be closed between Seymour Street and Nicola Street and Battle Street will be closed from 2 Avenue to Lee Road.

“Due to the severity of this collision, our investigation could take most of the day,” stated Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “We thank motorists for avoiding this area and taking alternate routes.”

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 250-828-3000. They have also asked the driver of the pick-up truck or anyone who might have information on them to come forward.

