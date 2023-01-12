Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Baron Road in Kelowna on Thursday morning, Jan. 12 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Early morning crash close to Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna

The two vehicles collided around 7:10 a.m.

A two-vehicle crash is causing problems to the morning commute on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road, blocking the northbound lanes of the intersection. Vehicles travelling north in Dilworth are turning right onto Baron. Cars going southbound will have no issue but can’t turn left onto Baron.

No one was injured in the crash but debris and fluid were on the road. Tow trucks are on the way.

