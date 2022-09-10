(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Early morning crash causes delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash is now cleaned up and there are no more delays

A vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway caused some delays on Saturday morning (Sept. 10).

Around 8 a.m., a car with a family in it got rear-ended and went over the median onto the other side of the highway into upcoming traffic. The car was heading northbound towards Merritt when it got hit into the soundbound lanes.

(Contributed)

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

The highway is fully open in both directions.

READ MORE: Parkinson Canada Superwalk takes over Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

READ MORE: Lightning strikes new wildfire off highway between West Kelowna and Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashCoquihalla HighwayOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun punt returner Mike O’Shea (Photo - Marissa Baecker/Okanagan Sun)
Heavyweight Battle: Okanagan Sun looking to stay undefeated in Victoria

(Contributed)
Early morning crash causes delays on Coquihalla Highway

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Parkinson Canada Superwalk takes over Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

(Photo - BC Wildfire Services)
Lightning strikes new wildfire off highway between West Kelowna and Merritt