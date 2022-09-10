Early morning crash causes delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash is now cleaned up and there are no more delays

A vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway caused some delays on Saturday morning (Sept. 10).

Around 8 a.m., a car with a family in it got rear-ended and went over the median onto the other side of the highway into upcoming traffic. The car was heading northbound towards Merritt when it got hit into the soundbound lanes.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

The highway is fully open in both directions.

car crashCoquihalla HighwayOkanagan