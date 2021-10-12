E-scooter age limit reduction rolls out in Vernon

The minimum age requirement has been reduced from 18 to 16 in Vernon on Neuron Mobility e-scooters. (Alesha Taylor photo)

The popularity of Vernon’s new e-scooters among youth has prompted an age limit change to allow more teens to roll.

Neuron Mobility has lowered the minimum rider age for the electric kick scooters from 18 to 16, effective Oct. 1.

The change followed a request from the City of Vernon.

“Neuron undertook a due diligence investigation and concluded that this was feasible,” city staff said in a report to council.

The minimum age requirement is now in line with provincial regulations.

“We are pleased to expand the availability of this service to help people get to where they need to go in a safe, convenient and environmentally friendly way,” Neuron said in a statement to the Morning Star.

The public is reminded of the riding rules, which were emphasized last week with ScootSafe events for national Helmet Safety Awareness Week.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do.”

Each of our e-scooters is outfitted with topple detection, advanced geofencing, bilingual voice guidance, 9-1-1 emergency button, app-controlled helmet lock and Follow My Ride which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family.

Since the pilot scooter program was rolled out in Vernon July 20, 2021, it has been widely used across the city. The 250 orange scooters will remain around town until the snow flies.

“In terms of plans for the winter, any decision to remove e-scooters will be weather-dependent and made in collaboration with the city,” Neuron said.

