Dyas defeats incumbent Basran to be Kelowna’s next mayor

12 of 21 polls have closed as of 9:30p.m.

UPDATE: 9:30p.m.

With more than half of polls in Kelowna reporting, with over 61 per cent of the vote, Tom Dyas is Kelowna’s next mayor, though these are preliminary.

Over 22,000 ballots have been counted as of 9:30p.m., showing Dyas with 13,853 votes, or just under 63 per cent of the total.

Incumbent Mayor Colin Basran has just under half of that, with 6,980 votes.

UPDATE: 9:10p.m.

About 60 people including several members of the Rutland community gathered with Kelowna mayoral candidate Tom Dyas at the Best Western in Kelowna while results continue to come in, putting Dyas in the lead over incumbent Colin Basran.

Capital News reporter Jacqueline Gelineau is on scene and said the vibe in the room is very positive.

ORIGINAL: Oct. 15, 8:55p.m.

Results are starting to roll in to determine who will sit as Kelowna’s mayor and city council for the next four years.

With polling stations closing at 8p.m. on Oct. 15, four of the 21 polling stations across the city reported their numbers within the first hour of counting.

Tom Dyas, who challenged for the mayor’s chair in 2018 and lost to incumbent Colin Basran, took the early lead with 58.28 per cent of the votes, or 4,106 of a total of 7,168.

Incumbent Councillor Loyal Wooldridge is neck-and-neck with Ron Cannan to lead the way for council votes at around 3,300 apiece.

Follow along at the link below for up-to-date election results.

READ MORE: ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna residents share what matters to them in this year’s election

