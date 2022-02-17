Dust advisory issued for Vernon

High numbers of coarse particulate matter are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression

A dust advisory has been issued for Vernon on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued the advisory because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

The advisory isn effect until further notice.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Where appropriate, maintain physical distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-landwater/air.

More tips on reducing personal health risks can be found here.

