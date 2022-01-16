Duo to pitch disc golf course for Spallumcheen

Men hope to be able to build course on township land, open in May or June

Two men hope to pitch a popular type of golf course for the Township of Spallumcheen.

But without using a pitching wedge.

Mike Beck and Andy Kliempt hope to open and operate a disc golf course in the township in 2o22.

“The goal is to have a viable course in place and operating by May/June,” said Beck. “This is achievable because there is not a huge amount of money or construction work needed, and improvements can be done in stages after the basic course opens.”

The men propose a course on township-owned land, a 6.5-acre parcel on Eagle Rock Road, though they admit the property would be tight for an 18-hole layout.

“We may consider a nine-hole course each with two tees and/or shared disc catcher (hole) locations which will allow front nine and back nine play with slightly varied layout and approach challenges,” said Beck.

The duo have modeled their proposal on a similar course and agreement in Salmon Arm where a provincial RAP Attack (initial wildfire resource) crew approached the City of Salmon Arm with the idea of developing city-owned unused park land into a disc golf course.

The city and the proponents signed a Letter of Understanding where the crew came up with the course layout, and researched where to buy the equipment and costs.

“The crew did the work of carving out the course, installing the catchers, tees and signs,” said Beck. “The city did the gravel parking lot, assisted with material moving and paid for the equipment and materials (approximately $16,000).”

Beck and Kliempt will make their proposal to township council Monday, Jan. 17.

