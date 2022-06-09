Dump truck crashes into power pole, sparks fire, cuts power in Kelowna

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.
Power has now been restored to more than 600 FortisBC customers following a collision on Leader Road.
_______
A dump truck crashed into a power pole on Leader Road just off KLO Road.
The collision caused the pole to break and crash to the ground sparking a small brush fire that spread to nearby trees.
A dump truck has taken out a power pole and a couple lines on Leader between KLO and Fisher, causing a small fire. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/XLmxCOapFT
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) June 9, 2022
More than 600 FortisBC customers are without power in the Mission Creek Regional Park area.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Leader Road is closed at KLO.
Fire crews, RCMP and FortisBC are on scene.
READ MORE: Kelowna mayor frustrated with number of shows, concerts that go to Penticton
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.