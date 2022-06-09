Dump truck into power pole. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Dump truck crashes into power pole, sparks fire, cuts power in Kelowna

More than 600 FortisBC customers are in the dark

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Power has now been restored to more than 600 FortisBC customers following a collision on Leader Road.

_______

A dump truck crashed into a power pole on Leader Road just off KLO Road.

The collision caused the pole to break and crash to the ground sparking a small brush fire that spread to nearby trees.

More than 600 FortisBC customers are without power in the Mission Creek Regional Park area.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Leader Road is closed at KLO.

Fire crews, RCMP and FortisBC are on scene.

truck

