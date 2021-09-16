Dump Runz rids Vernon neighbourhood of flammable materials after wildfire season

Business owner, councillor hopes City of Vernon will turn to local companies more in times of need

Clean-up continues in the wake of the 83,342-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire that is still not considered under control but held for the most part. Meanwhile, a local company is helping Vernonites get a leg up in Fire Smarting their properties.

In an effort to aid communities that were on extended evacuation alert due to their proximity to the wildfire, a waste removal company is helping Canadian Lakeview Estate residents dispose of flammable materials free of charge.

After conversations with the homeowners association and the City of Vernon, Dump Runz will donate the use of four brush bins, to be deployed Friday (Sept. 17) in Canadian Lakeview Estates (CLE) and along Tronson Road:

40 Kestrel Place

Phoenix Estates 9126 Tronson Rd.

Garmish Estates(end of Tronson Rd)

83 Peregrine Way

The bins will be picked up Tuesday, Sept. 21. Multiple runs will be made during that time period if necessary, said owner Scott Anderson.

“During the fire itself, we received numerous calls from CLE residents asking us to remove woodpiles and other flammables from the area,” said Anderson. “Instead of trying to profit from misfortune, we’ve decided to help out the residents by offering this free service.”

“Community is important and our local businesses form the backbone of our community,” said Anderson, who is also a city councillor.

“They are a vast and largely untapped resource that the city should make use of, whether for emergencies like fire or to help with the cost of local events.”

READ MORE: 600-plus fridges hauled from White Rock Lake fire-affected homes

READ MORE: Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021