Drugs, cash and guns seized from Ellis Street home by Kelowna RCMP

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

The Kelowna RCMP seized $30,000 and two loaded handguns while executing a search warrant in the 1200-block of Ellis Street on Feb. 28.

The search warrent was related to a street-level drug trafficking investigation targeting provincial crime group with suspected ties to the current conflict in the Lower Mainland.

“This crime group has ties to not only Kelowna and BC’s Lower Mainland, but as far-reaching as coast to coast in Canada, which gives them the ability to move their associates throughout the country to further the illicit sale of drugs,” said RCMP Const. Jeff Carroll, who is in charge of the Kelowna RCMP drug section.

“This seizure will have a positive impact on the safety of our community.”

While conducting the search, the police also seized undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine already packaged for distribution.

Three 16-year-old boys from Ontario were arrested in relation to the bust and were later released into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development on strict conditions with a future court date in Kelowna.

All three Ontario teens are well known to Canadian law enforcement agencies.

