RCMP fourth quarter reports to be presented to City of Vernon councillors Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Penticton Western News)

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

Drug offences in Vernon are up more than 100 per cent, according to RCMP’s fourth-quarter reports.

In the reports comparing October, November and December in 2018 and 2019, the number of drug offences more than doubled from 59 to 120.

Last quarter saw an 81 per cent spike in drug offences and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher told councillors this isn’t a bad thing, but rather evidence illustrating officers’ hard work.

“You see it as an increase, but it shows me my members are working,” Supt. Baher said in November. “Those are files that show we are proactive.”

READ MORE: Drug offences up 81% in Vernon

Theft under $5,000 is up 15.8 per cent from this time last year, increasing by nearly 40 incidents. Theft from vehicles shows a 31.5 per cent increase from 162 to 213.

Meanwhile, RCMP reported break and enters decreased by nearly 40 per cent and multi-vehicle accidents were cut in half compared to last year — from 111 to 50.

The Crime Reduction Unit (Downtown Enforcement) conducted an enhanced downtown sweep over 11 days in October resulting in 106 new police files, 36 street check files, 15 arrest warrants executed, 12 criminal charges submitted to the courts, 43 Provincial violations tickets issued, 30 contacts related to open drug use and 40 more related to trespassing or loitering.

Over the course of the fourth quarter, Crime Reduction executed 84 arrest warrants and recommended 34 charges to Crown counsel, the report reads.

Supt. Baher is to present the fourth quarter report to City of Vernon councillors today at the regular meeting.

READ MORE: WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

READ MORE: Vernon search and rescue team battle elements to rescue injured snow biker

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial
Next story
West Kelowna residents conflicted over proposed new development on greenfields

Just Posted

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake Festival releases full-schedule

This year’s lineup features rock icons such as April Wine, Chilliwack, Kim Mitchell and many more

Kelowna’s Stuart Park rink vandalized

The rink opened later on Monday morning due to maintenance

Cold case Vernon murder back in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial begins on March 2 and is expected to take up to eight weeks

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Drug offences double in Vernon’s fourth quarter: RCMP report

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to present report to city councillors

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

RCMP investigating alleged road rage incident in Oliver

Suspect described as mid-40s Caucasian male, short, stocky build, dark hair in dark pickup truck.

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents diamond jubilee concert

Event on Feb. 8 a side-by-side concert with Okanagan Youth Symphony Orchestra

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

WATCH: Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Most Read