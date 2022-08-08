RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

Drowning at Swim Bay in Peachland

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8

A man has drowned at a popular Peachland swimming spot.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“Our deep and heartfelt condolences are with the family,” said Fortin. “Please let’s not speculate on how it happened, and let the experts do their job.”

The drowning happened the afternoon of Aug. 8. Details are still vague.

Capital News will update this story as more information becomes available.

