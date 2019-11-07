Deer are involved in 80 per cent of animal-involved collisions in B.C. (Wikimedia Commons)

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Drivers are being urged to watch out for deer on B.C.’s highways, as one of the worst months of the year for collisions begins.

The BC Conservation Foundation said November is one of the worst months of the year for deer collisions, along with May in the spring.

“Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions,” a statement from the Wildlife Collision Prevention Program reads. Dusk and dawn are the worst times for these crashes.

ICBC statistics show there are about 9,900 animal collisions each year. Between 2013 and 2017, an average of three people a year die in these crashes.

The southern Interior is the worst for animal crashes, with 4,800 each year on average. The central northern regions of the province 2,700 annually, while Vancouver Island see 2,100 and the Lower Mainland sees 1,100.

ALSO READ: Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

ALSO READ: Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains
Next story
Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

Just Posted

Rockets’ mistakes too much to overcome in Wednesday night loss to Royals

Kelowna fell 6-3 to Victoria, return to action Friday night

Kangaroo Creek puts peacocks up for adoption in Lake Country

Kangaroo Creek Farm needs to “re-home” six peacocks

Grenfell Road Haunted House has record-breaking year

Over 5000 people passed through doors and over $15,000 was raised for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Halloween

Christian minister accused of homophobia set to speak in Sidney

Kelowna-based Art Lucier will speak about the Battle of Canada

City of Kelowna sues contractor for allegedly breaking sewage pipe

The city is seeking damages for both temporary and permanent repairs

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Morning Start: Did you know blue whales have the biggest heart?

Your morning start for Thursday, November 7th, 2019

Salmon Arm veteran’s love for Canada endures

Dean Rownd enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942, assigned to the HMCS Saint John.

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Creepy doll spooks Shuswap motorists before disappearing

Eerie child-sized decoration was seen along Turtle Valley Road

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

B.C. site testing over 700 samples of kombucha for alcohol levels

Drinks with more than 1.1% alcohol must list it on the label

Most Read