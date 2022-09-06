A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Drivers to stop collecting fares in Kelowna Regional Transit dispute

Drivers started their job action on September 2 by refusing to wear company uniforms

The union representing transit drivers in the Central Okanagan plans to step up job action this week.

Unless representatives from Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 1722 and First Transit work something out by Thursday (Sep. 8), drivers will stop collecting fares from passengers.

Drivers started their job action on Sept. 2 by refusing to wear company uniforms, and instead have been wearing union t-shirts.

“Management refuses to fix our system, fund it, and make it fair, so we are asking the riding public to refuse to pay fares until those priorities improve,” said Al Peressini, ATU president in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t hire and retain professional, reliable workers’: Possible Kelowna transit strike

According to the union, drivers earn between $5-$10 less per hour than those in other transit systems in the province.

“Our members care deeply for our riders and the community, and we are exercising restraint and doing everything we can before shutting down bus service,” added Peressini.

Central Okanagan mayors and the Westbank First Nation have written to Labour Minister Harry Bains that the province intervenes in the dispute.

READ MORE: School zone times extended, safety a priority as students return to class in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TransitUnion wage deals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Mountie says hunt for stabbing suspect complicated by vast open space of Prairies
Next story
Video of suspicious activity prompts large RCMP presence at Salmon Arm residence

Just Posted

The Offspring are one of the best selling punk bands of all time. (Photo/The Offspring Facebook)
You can’t keep ‘em separated: The Offspring/Simple Plan to play Kelowna

Clean up on Bernard (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Meet me on Bernard is closed for the season

The community of Peachland is outgrowing its downtown fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Peachland council to decide on borrowing millions for new fire hall

(Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets reduce roster: Something new on the way