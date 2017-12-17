Drivers see some slippery, slushy conditions

Snow in Kelowna Saturday night and into Sunday has made for cautious drivers and pedestrians.

While skiers in the Okanagan are celebrating the latest snowfall, drivers and pedestrians in Kelowna and area are advised to exercise caution on Sunday morning.

Melting snow and temperatures hovering around 0 C have made for some slippery sections in some areas and slushy sections in others.

Drive BC is reporting slushy sections on Highway 33 in both directions, from Kelowna to the junction of Highway 97.

There is also slush being reported from McCulloch Road to Mission Creek Bridge, as well as slush and slippery sections from Trepanier Creek Bridge to Junction with Highway 97.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for periods of snow today, from 2 to 4 centimetres, a high of 0 C and a low of —5 C.

See the Kelowna forecast HERE.

Meanwhile, at Big White, some much needed snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as seven centimetres fell.

Here are the Big White forecast and conditions.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.