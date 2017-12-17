Drivers see some slippery, slushy conditions

Snow in Kelowna Saturday night and into Sunday has made for cautious drivers and pedestrians.

While skiers in the Okanagan are celebrating the latest snowfall, drivers and pedestrians in Kelowna and area are advised to exercise caution on Sunday morning.

Melting snow and temperatures hovering around 0 C have made for some slippery sections in some areas and slushy sections in others.

Drive BC is reporting slushy sections on Highway 33 in both directions, from Kelowna to the junction of Highway 97.

There is also slush being reported from McCulloch Road to Mission Creek Bridge, as well as slush and slippery sections from Trepanier Creek Bridge to Junction with Highway 97.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for periods of snow today, from 2 to 4 centimetres, a high of 0 C and a low of —5 C.

See the Kelowna forecast HERE.

Meanwhile, at Big White, some much needed snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as seven centimetres fell.

Here are the Big White forecast and conditions.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. concert promoter bans Nazi symbols at shows
Next story
Car flips on roof in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Immunization clinics this week

Meningococcal outbreak prompts vaccines across Okanagan

Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

‘Tis the season for giving

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

Undermanned Rockets pick up three points in Victoria in last BCMML games prior to Christmas

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

Most Read