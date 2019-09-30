Driver wanted in Penticton flees scene of serious rollover

A 32-year-old man fled from police on Sept. 27 after he rolled a vehicle east of Osoyoos, sending two passengers to hospital.

According to a release, the man was driving a Chevy Nova west on Highway 3 on Friday morning when he started swerving and passing other vehicles.

The older model vehicle then failed to negotiate a sharp curve near Macguire Road and struck a ditch before rolling several times.

A female passenger was critically injured and had to be extracted by the Anarchist Fire Department before being airlifted to hospital.

A male passenger in the rear of the car received non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to hospital.

Police conducted an extensive search for the driver, who had been seen fleeing the area on foot, and found him approximately three hours later after he emerged from thick brush.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken into custody for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police also realized the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant, so he was held in custody to appear in court later that day.

The investigation into the collision is continuing, and alcohol and speed are both being considered possible factors.



