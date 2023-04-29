B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police April 28, 2023. (Black Press Media)

Driver shot by police during vehicle stop on Vancouver Island

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating, says man in stable condition following surgery

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by Saanich Police Friday night (April 28).

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in an information bulletin Saturday that Saanich Police stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. near the 4100-block of Highway 17 (Pat Bay Highway) for an investigation into the breach of a conditional sentence order.

During an “interaction” with police, the driver was shot. IIO does not specify what the interaction was.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition in the ICU.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information about this incident to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

READ MORE: Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Saanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
Next story
Ancient ritual, drones, a star-packed concert: What we know about the coronation

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service, the Lake Country Fire Department, and many more rural fire services are running through possible scenarios at Jack Seaton Park on Saturday morning to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Preparing for fire season: BC Wildfire Service runs through scenarios in Lake Country

Kelowna’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony took place at Ben Lee Park on Friday, April 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’: Day of Mourning takes place in Kelowna

This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Crew heard ‘loud bang’ before emergency landing in Kelowna: TSB

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
‘Disheartening’: Arrests made after van stolen from daycare in Kelowna