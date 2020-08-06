Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

The Kelowna Fire Department performed a high-angle rope rescue after a vehicle went down an embankment near Kelowna on Wednesday evening.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5, the fire department received a call to assist RCMP and emergency health services with the rescue of an injured motorist that had been found down an embankment.

The Technical High Angle Rope Team was sent to the Gillard Creek Forest Service Road just south of Kelowna where they found a vehicle down an approximately 20-foot embankment.

The team assembled a rope rescue system and lowered three members down to attend to the patient, then raised the patient using the rope system. The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The Kelowna Fire Department sent one incident commander, six technical team members and a safety officer to the scene.

READ MORE: Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

READ MORE: Alberta man’s body recovered from Okanagan Lake after five-day search

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C
Next story
Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Just Posted

Morning Start: Water can freeze and boil at the same time

Your morning start for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Hunting cabins were built west of Summerland

Area around Darke Lake was once known as the Piggeries

CrossFit Vernon celebrates a decade of community

For 10 years, CrossFit Vernon has been supporting their community

Vernon veteran reaches 101 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Birthday celebration through the window at care home

Water draws Vernon artists together for exhibit

Gallery Vertigo open house Saturday for Spirit of Water

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Fire at Marble Point near Sicamous now under control

Two days of work on the fire has reduced its size and controlled it

Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

UPDATE: Wildfire forces evacuation of homes Summerland and Penticton

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

Most Read