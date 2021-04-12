Suspected impaired driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash in Vernon yard

Impaired driving investigation underway after driver shears Hydro pole and narrowly misses being impaled

A Vernon man is under investigation for impaired driving after crashing into a hydro pole, cutting it in half.

Harwood-area neighbours were alerted to the crash Saturday, April 10 around 6:30 p.m. when the car landed in the front yard of a home in the 2000-block of 43rd Avenue.

The driver was trapped inside by a 15-foot long metal pole pinning him as it struck through the front windshield to the back of the car.

“The top of the fence post pole just missed him under his armpit and out the back door,” witness Al Jaster said.

“It missed going through his torso by a hair,” said Carmen Jaster.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” she said.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators determined the vehicle had driven through several yards and struck a hydro pole before it became disabled, coming to rest against a fence, trapping the driver inside,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said. “An impaired driving investigation was initiated when police at the scene determined the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.”

Witnesses report a female passenger was also in the vehicle, but she fled the scene.

