A police pursuit that began in Chase ended with officers stopping the suspect in the driveway of a residence near Salmon Arm. (file photo)

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

  • Sep. 23, 2019 10:50 a.m.
  • News

A police pursuit of a fleeing vehicle that began in Chase ended when the suspect pulled into his driveway near Salmon Arm and was greeted by awaiting officers.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the pursuit began around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, when a vehicle fled a patrolling Chase RCMP officer. West said the officer was able to obtain the vehicle’s licence plate and forward it to officers in Salmon Arm.

Read more: Justice rules Sagmoen gave statement of own free will

Read more: CSRD halts plan to fund non-profits in South Shuswap

Read more: B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Salmon Arm RCMP then went to the registered owner’s residence at 50th Ave. NW and watched as the vehicle pulled into the driveway. The male driver was stopped and investigating officers determined he’d been operating a vehicle he did not own without insurance. The man was also prohibited from driving in B.C., and had a warrant for his arrest from Kamloops for driving while prohibited.

As a result, West said the vehicle was impounded for seven days and the man was served tickets as well as another court date with a November appearance.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions
Next story
B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

Just Posted

GRAPHIC: Dead cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline

Westbank Cemetary in West Kelowna robbed of name plaques

The cemetary has reported 56 name plaques missing

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

Minivan and bus collide on Cooper Road in Kelowna

Police and fire department were called to the scene after a collision on Cooper Road involving two vehicles

Kelowna’s fringe festival deemed a success

The festival has exceeded expectations, selling over 1,500 tickets

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

No the prime minister is not a racist, move on

Let’s be very clear about this. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not… Continue reading

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Summerland Steam earn two wins, two losses

Junior B hockey team will next face Osoyoos Coyotes

Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Most Read