Driver failing to stop at Highway 1 intersection leads to Feb. 26 collision

Police say westbound driver couldn’t avoid vehicle crossing highway from Balmoral Road

The collision which closed the Trans-Canada Highway at the Balmoral Road intersection Feb. 26 resulted in serious injuries but no fatalities.

According the Cpl. Mike Halskov of the RCMP E Division traffic services unit, the Salmon Arm RCMP were called to the two-vehicle collision at approximately 8 a.m.

Police say a driver was trying to cross the highway at Balmoral Road and passed directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle travelling in the westbound lane of the highway. Halskov said there was no way for the westbound vehicle to avoid the car, which failed to stop at a stop sign, as it crossed his lane.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that failed to stop were flown to hospital by air ambulance. Halskov said they were rushed to hospital for observation as a precaution due to the head and neck injuries they suffered.

He said the driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Halskov expects tickets will be issued to the driver of the car that failed to stop at the stop sign.

He said there is no indication speed on the part of the oncoming vehicle, or impairment on the part of either driver, played a role in the crash.

