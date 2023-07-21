Driver extricated after car lands at racetrack north of Vernon

Emergency crews had to remove the roof of the car to access the single occupant

The Jaws of Life was needed to remove the driver of a car who went off Highway 97 near the former Motoplex Speedway in Spallumcheen Thursday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A head-on collision sent one vehicle onto the former Motoplex Speedway racetrack north of Vernon Thursday evening.

Highway 97 was closed in the 9500 block in Spallumcheen for approximately one hour while the Jaws of Life was used.

“We did extricate the driver from one vehicle, the one that went off the bank onto the racetrack,” said Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings.

The driver of the other vehicle was already out of the car when emergency crews arrived.

The crash took place around 5:45 p.m. and both lanes were closed while crews removed the roof of the car to access the patient.

“The investigation has determined a Pontiac Grand Am driving northbound on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the roadway and collided with a vehicle travelling southbound,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The driver of the Grand Am was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. Both drivers were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

READ MORE: Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfirefightersVernon