Driver damages Shuswap playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

Chase RCMP report the person behind the wheel of a car that drove through a municipal playground claimed to have been shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Late in the morning of May 5, police responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Cummings Street. When they arrived on scene, police were reported to have found a vehicle with a jack stand under one tire and the vehicle was leaking transmission fluid. According to Chase RCMP, the driver of the vehicle would not provide details of how his car was damaged until officers pointed out he appeared to have driven through the Memorial Park playground and smashed into a culvert.

The man said he had been approached by a man with a pellet gun who shot him in the face for no apparent reason. He said he had been trying to escape when his car was damaged.

The driver was treated by an ambulance crew on scene and released. Police investigation of the incident is ongoing.



