Driver claims he was shot at during road rage incident in Chase: Police

On July 13, Chase RCMP responded to a report of “shots fired”

A semi-truck driver alleges he was shot at during a road rage incident in Chase.

On July 13, RCMP was dispatched to a “shots fired” report, said Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP.

As the semi-truck driver approached the end of a divided highway, a white van was catching up to him in the passing lane, said Kennedy.

The truck driver merged early, forcing the van to brake. However, Kennedy said this prevented a possible collision in the merge lane.

He said at the next opportunity, the van moved to pass the truck. As the van pulled up alongside the truck, the truck driver’s side window shattered, spraying glass all over him.

The truck driver called 911 and soon caught up to the white van as it had been stopped at the Chase construction zone.

The driver read the van’s license plate to the 911 operator. With that information, police were able to locate and arrest the van’s driver, a 30-year-old male from Chase, and passenger, a 37-year-old male from Salmon Arm.

