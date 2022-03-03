(Photo - Contributed)

(Photo - Contributed)

Driver arrested following early morning crash on Harvey in Kelowna

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

A single-vehicle crash blocked a section of Harvey Avenue early this morning.

According to a witness a silver Nissan Sentra drove into a tree, hit a curb, lost a rim and was high centred on the highway median about 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

Prior to the crash, the vehicle appeared to be pulled over to the side of the road, as the driver spoke to the police. The witness claims they then saw the vehicle speed off and crash.

The driver attempted to escape again but the vehicle didn’t go far due to the heavy damage. The male driver was apprehended by officers at the scene.

Highway 97 was closed northbound for approximately 30 minutes while first responders were on scene.

