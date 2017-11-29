Driver allegedly sideswipes police car near Kamloops

RCMP are looking for a Barriere man who may have been driving recklessly near Kamloops

RCMP are requesting a warrant for a 30-year-old man after he allegedly sideswiped a police car near Kamloops.

The incident occurred on Nov. 22, after an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle when it failed to stop for a stop sign.

According to Cp. Jodi Shelkie the driver refused to stop and continued on the Yellowhead Highway in a reckless manner before driving into the passenger side of a police car.

The white SUV then sped away north on the highway.

Police were able to identify the driver and the vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Barriere.

The Barriere man faces numerous charges under the Criminal Code.

