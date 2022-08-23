Driver airlifted off Highway 3 after serious crash near Similkameen Falls

An Abbotsford woman was airlifted to a Lower Mainland hospital with critical injuries, following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls Friday, Aug. 19.
According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the 33-year-old suffered from head, chest and abdominal injuries.
The accident occurred about 1:30 p.m.
Hughes said a woman from Nelson, in her late sixties, was driving an RV, eastbound, when the vehicle crossed the centre line, coming into collision with a trailer that was being pulled by a pick up truck.
She was travelling with her husband,
A car directly behind the trailer was not hit, but the car behind that, driven by the Abbotsford woman, was struck.
Alcohol was not a factor, said Hughes.
Police continue to investigation the crash.
“Charges may be pending, waiting the completion of the investigation.”
The driver of the RV suffered a broken arm, while her husband was not injured.
