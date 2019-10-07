A petition is being signed for alcohol to be banned at the 10 McCurdy Road site. (Photo - Capital News)

Drive-thru petition against wet housing to be held in Kelowna on Tuesday

Kelowna residents can sign the petition from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m. at A Plus Automotive in Rutland

A group of concerned people are encouraging residents from Kelowna to drive up and sign a petition to prevent wet shelter facilities from being located anywhere near children, schools, seniors and family-oriented neighbourhoods.

Co-organizers Tania Gustafson and Christopher Brockai are calling for alcohol and drugs to be banned at the 10 McCurdy Road site because of its proximity to elementary, middle and high schools.

The organizers said they aren’t against supportive housing for homeless people, but believe allowing residents who use the facility to consume drugs and alcohol is detrimental to the community.

“This community, within Kelowna, Rutland, already has a disproportionate amount of similar housing when compared to the rest of the city, and can handle no more, as has been well-evidenced by many recent news stories of needles in our parks, vandalism, petty theft, human waste, and open drug use,” states an online advertisment about the petition.

Residents will be able to sign the petition from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the A Plus Automotive parking lot located at 2165 Rutland Court.

READ MORE: ‘This has destroyed our neighbourhood’ Rutland resident says Heath House is blight on community

READ MORE: Needles full of liquid found near Rutland Learning Centre

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
