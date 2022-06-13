Drive carefully: Snow spotted on road to Apex from Penticton

Heavy precipitation is expected throughout the Okanagan over the coming days

It may be the middle of June, but that doesn’t mean the roads are free and clear.

If you are headed up to Apex Mountain, be prepared for unseasonal snowy conditions.

The roads appear to have been plowed, but there is no way to be sure it will still be clear if you plan to drive in the area.

When you end up in an unexpected winter wonderland in the middle of June and have to Chain up. Just outside of Apex Mountain Resort. About 1800m elevation. First picture is where I chained up. Last picture is about 2km down the road.@DriveBC @CityNewsTraffic @AM730Traffic pic.twitter.com/XqKAmkPBFk — TruckBC (@TruckBC) June 13, 2022

Snow is currently anticipated for the Okanagan Connector overnight as well.

At the same time last year, the weather was a balmy 20 C, and snow was not something most people were thinking about.

