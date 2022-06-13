Snow spotted on the road to Apex earlier on Monday, June 13. (@TruckBC - Twitter)

Drive carefully: Snow spotted on road to Apex from Penticton

Heavy precipitation is expected throughout the Okanagan over the coming days

It may be the middle of June, but that doesn’t mean the roads are free and clear.

If you are headed up to Apex Mountain, be prepared for unseasonal snowy conditions.

The roads appear to have been plowed, but there is no way to be sure it will still be clear if you plan to drive in the area.

Snow is currently anticipated for the Okanagan Connector overnight as well.

Ready your umbrellas for Okanagan-Shuswap special weather statement

At the same time last year, the weather was a balmy 20 C, and snow was not something most people were thinking about.

