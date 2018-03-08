Dragon’s Den hopefuls waited at tables for their auditions Thursday at Okanagan College. Finalists for the CBC show will be announced in April. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Dragon’s Den auditions held in Kelowna

Entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas Thursday at Okanagan College

A West Kelowna resident is hopeful his unique boots will be featured on the next season of Dragon’s Den.

Participants from Kelowna, Vancouver and even one from Nakusp gathered at Okanagan College Thursday, March 8 in Kelowna for a shot on the CBC show.

Mike Coburn, from West Kelowna, said he was nervous to apply, but after talking with other participants and seeing the booths, it calmed his nerves.

“My boot was created out of necessity. I work at a northern oil and gas field in British Columbia; part of my job is to be out in the field and performing various tasks, the field I was working in was very swampy and wet so I was finding after a day of work I would have water channeling up from my rubber boots channeling into my leg,” he said.

He designed a lip on the boot to repel the water back onto the boot.

Coburn wants help to market his idea and would like to see it on the shelves one day.

“I feel pretty good now,” he said.

Dragon’s Den is calling all aspiring entrepreneurs to present their business pitches for a chance to be featured. Beginning in Toronto Feb. 10, auditions will be open to the public, as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities coast-to-coast in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment.

Participants will be notified April 5 if they made the final round, which will be filmed in Toronto April 21 to May 23.

A full list of audition dates and cities are listed below, venues, timing and additional information can be found online via the Dragon’s Den website www.cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions. The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development. Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to producers in five minutes or less, said Dragon’s Den.

