Signs are displayed of Kelowna’s LGBTQ+, a youth program in Kelowna, during the Pride March Saturday in Stuart Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News Thousands gathered for the annual Pride March Saturday in Stuart Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Drag queen jumped during Kelowna’s pride weekend

“There was a bit of a gasp in the crowd, and we just carried on with the day.”

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate diversity during Kelowna’s Pride events, but it only took one to cast a pall over the festivities.

Following the monthly fruitcake party that was held at Sapphire last Friday, a local drag queen was attacked.

“The individual, who asked to remain anonymous because she’s dealing with the emotional upheaval from the incident, was walking home between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m., as they had done many times in the past ”said Dustyn Baulkham, past president of the Kelowna Pride Society.

“That’s when a person who seemed drunk, and smelled like alcohol, jumped her,”

The attacker kicked and punched her multiple times, before she was able to turn around and punch him.

READ ALSO: SYRIAN REFUGEE LEADS PRIDE PARADE

“She gave him a bloody nose,” said Baulkham, adding that the strike offered the reprieve needed to run away.

It was the next day, during the lead-up to the pride march, that the relevance of the incident hit Baulkham.

“It was after the dignitaries spoke… it just fell out of my mouth,” said Baulkham.

Anas Qartoumeh, Kelowna’s grand marshal, had shared his story about Syria, and Baulkham started thinking about how, in some parts of the world, it’s legal to kill someone for being gay.

“I didn’t go to much into detail, I just made the comment that someone was jumped, and this kind of thing still does happen in Canada,” he said. “There was a bit of a gasp in the crowd, and we just carried on with the day.”

READ ALSO: DRAG KING TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT

It does, however, stand as a reminder for the days to come.

“While we may have equal rights in Canada, pride events are relevant in our own community,” he said.

“I think it’s everyone’s job in our community to make each other feel safe.”

That, he said, could mean anything from sponsoring an event, supporting initiatives to make it a safe or inclusive community.

Baulkham said he doesn’t believe the victim of the attack will be going to the police.

The Kelowna RCMP say they are not in a position to release any information on this.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Small fires ignite in Shuswap
Next story
Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

Just Posted

Drag queen jumped during Kelowna’s pride weekend

“There was a bit of a gasp in the crowd, and we just carried on with the day.”

Lake Country art exhibit focuses on protest

The new exhibition Sign of the Times: the Art of Protest will be at the Lake Country Art Gallery

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

Lake Country council approves first step to making beer in the district

A proposed zoning amendment will allow craft breweries and meaderies in the district

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Pipeline protesters greet Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Fire activity expected to increase on blaze near Olalla

Afternoon winds may prove challenging for crews working on the Old Tom Creek fire

Expect to see more smoke and fire on Snowy Mountain

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting small scale hand ignitions on the blaze

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A North Okanagan woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Most Read