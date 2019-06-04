Dr. Oz cuddles Tulip the puppy. (Carmen Weld / Black Press files)

Dr. Oz saves homeless man’s cat

Casador was injured and with no money for a vet, the cat’s owner wasn’t sure where to turn

When a resident of Gospel Mission’s emergency shelter noticed his cat Casador was injured, he didn’t know what to do.

“When I first met Casador’s owner, he had lost his job, housing and was sleeping on the street behind a building,” Gospel Mission’s outreach worker JoAnne McKenzie said. “Because he suffers from depression, Casador is his lifeline.”

READ MORE: Dr. Oz’s team saves litter of puppies near death

“With no money for a vet, we called Dr. (Moshe) Oz, who did not hesitate to see Casador,” McKenzie said.

Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna generously donated his time, supplies, medication and boarding to help save Casador.

“At $200 for medication and $50 per day boarding, this donation was crucial to Casador’s health,” McKenzie said.

READ MORE: Dr. Oz: Spring means ticks and issues for your pets

She said the Mission emergency shelter has been working Casador’s owner to replace stolen ID, provide a bed and assist him in finding suitable housing that will accept pets.

“He was so amazed that Dr. Oz was willing and eager to help and said there are still good people out there,” McKenzie said. “Without the compassionate help of Dr. Oz, Casador’s owner could have been easily derailed from his progress of getting his life back on track.”

Casador should recover in about two weeks.

Previous story
Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars
Next story
Brush fire behind Capital News Centre doused by employees

Just Posted

Dr. Oz saves homeless man’s cat

Casador was injured and with no money for a vet, the cat’s owner wasn’t sure where to turn

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

Brush fire behind Capital News Centre doused by employees

Centre staff heard the fire crackling and put it out with 3 1/2 extinguishers

Health and Wellness Community Fair comes to Lake Country

The fair takes places June 9 at Beasley Park

CHBA Central Okanagan says ‘No’ to Liberals ‘Prompt Payment Bill’

The Bill pushes for companies to pay contractors in under a month

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Man accused of assault on Okanagan beach still behind bars

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing multiple assault charges

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Most Read