B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

This spring, the University of British Columbia plans to bestow B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg with honorary degrees.

UBC president Santa J. Ono said the pair have served as “leading voices in the midst of two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change.”

“They are truly an inspiration to us all at UBC,” said Ono in a March 31 statement.

The women are among 18 individuals chosen to receive the highest honour conferred by the university – in recognition of their contributions to society.

Henry, a former physician epidemiologist for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, will receive an honorary Doctor of Science from UBC Vancouver, while Thunberg will be bestowed with a Doctor of Laws from UBC Okanagan.

Henry has led the provincial government in its science-based response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she’s garnered accolades from across Canada and the globe.

Thunberg, 18, first gained international recognition for challenging world leaders to take immediate action against climate change. Since then she’s sparked activism in many countries.

The full list of honorary degree recipients can be viewed on the university website.

