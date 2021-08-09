B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

Residents invited to ask questions of health minister, top doctor leading B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Interior Health is inviting the public to join a live town hall to discuss B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts with the province’s top health officials.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be on the call, alongside representatives from Interior Health, answering questions about COVID-19.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. You can join by calling 1-877-229-8493 and entering identification code 117216.

The meeting will also be live-streamed online with closed captioning.

For more on B.C.’s vaccination program, including information on how to register, visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC and then book an appointment.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
