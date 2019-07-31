Downtown streets to shut down for Okanagan Dream Rally

If you can’t find your car on Sunday, it could have been courtesy towed to City Hall

The Okanagan Dream Rally, a children’s charity event to be hosted in Kelowna’s downtown area on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, will see more than 200 luxury cars ‘co-piolted’ by children. (Okanagan Dream Rally - File)

The City of Kelowna has announced road closures during the Okanagan Dream Rally on Aug. 4.

Bernard Avenue will be closed from 6 to 11 a.m. from Water to Abbott streets to accomodate for the beginning of the rally.

In addition, Mill Street will be closed from Bernard Avenue to the Queensway roundabout. Vehicles will be able to access Water Street as the intersection will remain open.

Approximately 15-minute road delays are expected heading to West Kelowna at the Highway 97 and Abbott Street intersection at around 10:30 a.m.

Parking restrictions will be in place along the road closures from 6 to 11 a.m.

Vehicles parked along the closed sections of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street on Sunday morning will be courtesy towed to the City Hall parking lot.

The Kerry Park parking lot will also be closed from 6 to 11 a.m.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade, located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis Street and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue.

The city is asking drivers to account for various other delays, due to traffic.