(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News staff)

Downtown stairwell fire suspicious, Kelowna RCMP say

Crews were called to Gotham Nightclub for a report of a stairwell fire

UPDATE: 2:53 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP said the fire at Gotham Nightclub’s stairwell has been deemed suspicious, and they are asking for information from the public.

Police said that when crews arrived on scene, the fire was still active.

“RCMP has initiated an investigation and officers are working to determine if the fire was deliberately set,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“As this is still an active scene, we are asking the public to stay away from the area.”

Noseworthy said there are no injuries due to the incident, but the area is still blocked off.

“We are ow appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

If you have information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The 200-block of Leon Avenue is currently closed off as Kelowna fire crews and police officers deal with a stairwell fire in the area.

Fire crews were called out to Gotham Nightclub at 1:40 p.m. for a report of a stairwell on fire. The fire was quicky knocked down and the Kelowna RCMP are now investigating.

No smoke is visible in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

We will update this story as more details become available.

READ: Kelowna, West Kelowna still looking to opt-out of speculation tax

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News staff)
