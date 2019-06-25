The mural will chronicle the tales of Okanagan Chinese settlers. (Submitted - Sonja Menyes)

Downtown mural on the walls of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to be unveiled

The event will be held at the Innovation Centre June 28

An unveiling ceremony will soon be held for a mural completed on the walls of the courtyard at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

The mural is comprised of illustrations that tell tales of the 19th century Okanagan Chinese pioneers; a myriad of mining and railway construction, farming and Chinese calligraphy paintings that come together to tell a common narrative.

“I am touched by what had happened and how the early Chinese settlers lived through a most difficult period from the stories I heard and verified,” said the mural’s artist Charles Chau.

Chau spent the last eight months working on the street painting.

“We are extremely grateful to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission of their warm support of the project,” said Dr. Meng Hua, one of the founding member of the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association (OCCA).

The event will be held at the Innovation Centre, at 460 Doyle Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will include a screening of a mini-documentary by Toronto based photographer-director Franklin Lau, followed by a panel and a speech from Chau.

Free tickets are available for the event, guests may call KGM at 250-763-3737.

