People in Kelowna’s City Park on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Downtown Kelowna’s City Park scheduled for facelift

Designs for the future of City Park unveiled; construction to begin fall 2021

The City of Kelowna has unveiled new plans for one of its biggest and most-used parks — City Park is slated for upgrades.

The pathway between the park’s two washroom facilities will be realigned and widened and the shoreline along Hot Sands beach and the point will be stabilized with logs to lessen future erosion. Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2021, following the Labour Day long weekend.

A map of City Park improvements slated to begin by September 2021. (City of Kelowna)

The new plans come more than 10 years after the first phase of improvements, which added washrooms and the multi-use pathway.

Future plans also include a network of active transportation pathways throughout the park and, depending on provincial and federal grant approval, a gathering circle, pier and playground.

Pier and Gathering Circle plans. (City of Kelowna)

You can give feedback for the designs of the park improvements at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

