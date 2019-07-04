The Kelowna Art Market is set to take place every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Downtown Kelowna to feature new art market this summer

The Kelowna Art Market will run in July and August every Thursday and Friday starting this weekend

Another market is set to take the streets of Kelowna for the summer.

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan’s (ARTSCO) the Kelowna Art Market will run for its inaugural year in July and August in the Cultural District’s Art Walk Commons on every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m and every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m starting this Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this market to downtown Kelowna as it supports the ARTSCO vision of a vibrant and empowered arts community,” Dustyn Baulkham, the executive director of ARTSCO.

“It is a great opportunity for our amazing Central Okanagan artists to showcase their work to both locals and visitors. We’re confident that the artistic community and the wider Kelowna public will get behind the market. We can’t wait to get started!”

The new market will feature local art and artists as well as food and beverages via the Rotary Centre for the Arts’ Bistro.

With this being the market’s inaugural year, Baulkham states that there are a number of exciting opportunities available.

“Events like this don’t happen without wonderful vendors and volunteers, so we’re currently on the lookout for both. Part of what makes this extra exciting is that this is a chance to help a new event get off the ground in Kelowna in a space (the Cultural District’s Art Walk Commons) that is currently underutilized. It’s a chance to be involved with something that’s fun and enriches our community!”

You can learn more about the Kelowna Art Market’s vendor and volunteer opportunities by visiting the ARTSCO website.

