A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (Paul Lesage/Kelowna Alert Facebook)

A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (Paul Lesage/Kelowna Alert Facebook)

Downtown Kelowna retail store broken into, nothing stolen

This is the first time someone has tried to break into The Hype

A man wanted to know what all the hype was about on his own but didn’t get fair in downtown Kelowna on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a man was seen trying to break into The Hype, a shoe and retail store located at 543 Bernard Avenue. As he attempted to do so, he broke the store’s front glass and door but wasn’t able to get into the store because of the bars the store also uses to keep people out after hours.

“Someone broke into our shop this morning,” said co-owner Damon Sumner on the store’s Instagram story. “He didn’t get past the gate, didn’t steal anything, cops arrested him and everything’s fine. We’re going to take the day to clean up.”

A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (@thehypekelowna/Instagram)

According to The Hype owners, the RCMP showed up and arrested the man who apparently tried to get into the store for two hours but failed to. Because of that, nothing was stolen from the store.

Because of the break-in attempt, the store is not open today and is hoping to reopen on Saturday.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP respond to late night disturbance in Rutland

READ MORE: Indigenous school program helping Kelowna RCMP design new challenge coin

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaOkanaganShoesSports Stores

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Welcome, spring: Parks reopening in Kelowna
Next story
Giant ant fossil discovered near Princeton by local resident

Just Posted

A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (Paul Lesage/Kelowna Alert Facebook)
Downtown Kelowna retail store broken into, nothing stolen

Kelowna tennis player Calvin Thalheimer is bound for Spain this summer to play on the Europe pro tennis circuit. (Instagram)
Kelowna tennis player aces the pro circuit

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Welcome, spring: Parks reopening in Kelowna

The Kelowna Owls won on Thursday night to advance to the final four of the AAAA BC Provincial Basketball Championships. (LEC Media/Contributed)
Eyes set on high school provincial basketball championship: Kelowna sports weekend preview