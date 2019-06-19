Downtown Kelowna parkade closed for weekend

All vehicles must be removed from Chapman Parkade by Friday evening for ongoing maintenance

The Chapman Parkade will be closed this weekend for maintenance. (Google Maps)

The Chapman Parkade downtown on Lawrence Avenue will be closed for the weekend for ongoing maintenance work.

The parkade will be closed to vehicles starting Friday, June 21, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday morning.

All cars must be removed before 6 p.m. this Friday.

A number of partial and full parkade closures will continue over the next five months to complete the work.

Residents and visitors are to use other parking lots and parkades downtown, or choose alternative modes of transportation, such as city transit, carpooling, walking or biking.

Most city-owned, off-street parking lots, including the Library and Memorial parkades, offer free parking after 6 p.m. on evenings, weekends and statutory holidays.

See where you can park at kelowna.ca/parking.