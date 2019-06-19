The Chapman Parkade will be closed this weekend for maintenance. (Google Maps)

Downtown Kelowna parkade closed for weekend

All vehicles must be removed from Chapman Parkade by Friday evening for ongoing maintenance

The Chapman Parkade downtown on Lawrence Avenue will be closed for the weekend for ongoing maintenance work.

The parkade will be closed to vehicles starting Friday, June 21, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday morning.

All cars must be removed before 6 p.m. this Friday.

READ MORE: Parking in Kelowna to go change free

A number of partial and full parkade closures will continue over the next five months to complete the work.

Residents and visitors are to use other parking lots and parkades downtown, or choose alternative modes of transportation, such as city transit, carpooling, walking or biking.

Most city-owned, off-street parking lots, including the Library and Memorial parkades, offer free parking after 6 p.m. on evenings, weekends and statutory holidays.

See where you can park at kelowna.ca/parking.

READ MORE: Magic! will happen in Kelowna on Summer Solstice

Previous story
Kelowna residents talk about museum modernization
Next story
Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

Just Posted

Vernon senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Rose-Marie Lepodvin says she wants assisted living, but feels trapped in long-term care

Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

Two West Kelowna residents in police custody for drug trafficking

The arrest comes after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home

Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

Nolan Foote is one of 43 players invited to the pre-World Juniors camp

Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

Kelowna man faces numerous charges following standoff, car chase with RCMP

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read