Downtown Kelowna outdoor rink closing

With the calendar flipping to March, and spring on its way, it’s your last chance to lace up your skates and hit the ice rink in the heart of the downtown Kelowna core.

The Stuart Park rink will close for the season on March 1 at 11a.m.

“We typically like to give more notice about the rink wrapping up for the season, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” said Steve Fagan, arenas & stadiums supervisor. “It’s been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface.”

Temperatures for the first week of March are all expected to be in the positives, with rain in the forecast on March 2.

For those looking to get in their last lap today, check out kelowna.ca/stuart park for webcam footage before heading downtown.

