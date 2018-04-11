More than 5,000 in the dark in Kelowna

A power outage is affecting residents in the downtown, South Pandosy Street area

More than 5,000 FortisBC customers are without power in Kelowna.

The outage was first reported about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

It appears the outage spans from Okanagan Lake and Lawrence Avenue to South Pandosy Street and K.L.O. Road.

Mayor Colin Basran tweeted FortisBC to inquire when power would be restored.

According to FortisBC crews are working to restore power to the downtown affected area and will update as soon as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. The estimated time lights will turn back on in the downtown core is unknown.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

Just Posted

More than 5,000 in the dark in Kelowna

A power outage is affecting residents in the downtown, South Pandosy Street area

What’s new on the Kelowna foodie scene

Diners are opening, restaurants are renovating and businesses are expanding

Wanted man nabbed in Kelowna

John Aronson is now in police custody

Kelowna park washrooms and facilities to open

With the spring weather, the city will be opening public washrooms April 14

Oceola Road roundabout delayed

The roundabout has been delayed until 2020

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Rick Dugdale and Enderby Entertainment make big moves in Hollywood

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Community invited to help Keep Kal Lake Blue

Coldstream Creek cleanup takes place Saturday

Suspicious fires destroy Lumby home

Police and fire crews called to the same home twice in four hours

Most Read